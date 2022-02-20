Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 17.77 per cent at 11 am on Sunday in the ongoing Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission of India, Sri Muktsar Sahib witnessed the highest voter turnout of 23.34 per cent followed by Fazilka (22.55 per cent) and Malerkotla (22.07 per cent) till 11 am.

Pathankot recorded the lowest percentage of voter turnout of 12.44 per cent. Further, while Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar saw 13.15 per cent voter turnout.

Jalandhar reported 14.30 per cent voter turnout, Ludhiana recorded 15.58 per cent while Moga registered 16.29 per cent polling.

Meanwhile, Hoshiarpur recorded 18.88 per cent while Kapurthala recorded 16.03 per cent. Mansa recorded 19.75 per cent. Moga recorded 16.29 per cent.

Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)

