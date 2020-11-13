Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Punjab reported 17 more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll to 4,428, while 738 new cases took the state's infection tally to 1,40,605.

There are 5,771 active cases of the disease in the state at present, according to an official bulletin issued here.

The places that reported new cases of the infection include Mohali (124), Jalandhar (113) and Ludhiana (85).

A total of 388 COVID-19 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 1,30,406.

Seventeen critical patients are on ventilator support, while 153 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 28,43,699 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it added.

