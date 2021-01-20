Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) Four more persons died of COVID-19 in Punjab, taking the toll to 5,520, while 199 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection count to 1,71,136 on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,405 active COVID-19 cases in the state now, it said.

Among the fresh cases witnessed in the state, Ludhiana accounted for 38, Mohali 37 and Bathinda 25.

A total of 202 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection in a 24-hour period, taking the number of recoveries to 1,63,211, as per the bulletin.

Nine critical patients are on ventilator support, while 76 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 42,92,764 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

