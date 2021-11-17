Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Punjab reported 39 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities due to the disease on Wednesday, taking the state's infection tally to 6,02,870 and the death toll to 16,575.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the state government, the fresh deaths were reported from Bathinda and Faridkot.

Among the new cases, Hoshiarpur and Mohali reported eight each, followed by Bathinda with five and Amritsar with four.

The number of active cases stands at 309, the bulletin showed.

Twenty-eight more people have recuperated from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 5,85,986, it said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported one COVID-19 case during the day, taking the total count of infections to 65,391.

No fresh COVID-19 death was reported in Chandigarh, and the toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city is 29, while the count of recoveries is 64,542.

