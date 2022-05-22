A visual from the site where rescue operation is underway to rescue the boy from the borewell in Bairampur village of Hoshiarpur [Photo/ANI]

Hoshiarpur, May 22: A six-year-old boy fell into a borewell in the Bairampur village of Hoshiarpur on Sunday, informed the police. Necessary steps are being taken to rescue the child, said the police. "We are taking necessary steps to rescue the child. NDRF team is informed and they are reaching shortly. A medical team is also present at the spot," Gopal Singh, Hoshiarpur DSP.

A local told ANI that the boy was playing in a field when he climbed a borewell shaft and some stray dogs started chasing him. The jute bag covering the borewell shaft could not support the weight of the child and gave in, causing him to tumble into the borewell. Punjab: Two-Year-Old Fatehveer Singh Falls Into 150-ft Deep Borewell in Sangrur, Rescue Operations Continue From Last 76 Hours.

The boy belongs to a family of migrant labourers. A camera has also been put inside the borewell to monitor the boy's condition and oxygen is being provided through pipes, added officials.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also said that he is in constant touch with the administration regarding the incident. "In Hoshiarpur, a 6-year-old boy Hrithik fell into a borewell. I am in constant touch with the administration," tweeted Bhagwant Mann.

