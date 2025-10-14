Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 14 (ANI): While conducting a special search operation to ensure a safe and peaceful festive season, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab has apprehended three persons and recovered one AK-47 rifle along with two magazines from near the Indo-Pak border on Tuesday.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, mentioned that, along with the AK-47, 60 live cartridges and three 9MM Glock pistols, seven magazines and 50 live cartridges have also been recovered from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Ginder, a resident of Sangrai in Gurdaspur, Vipan Kumar alias Manish, a resident of Marrianwal in Batala, and Chamkor Singh, a resident of Natt in Batala, District Gurdaspur, officials said.

According to the DGP, the consignment was drone dropped near the Indo-Pak border in the area of Kalanaur in Gurdaspur, in mid-September 2025, which was retrieved by the arrested accused.

The DGP, Gaurav Yadav, also mentioned that investigations are ongoing to identify the smugglers, trace forward and backward linkages in this case, and dismantle the entire smuggling network.

Sharing operational details, AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann stated that these recoveries were made after the arrest of accused Chamkor Singh during an ongoing operation initiated following the arrest of his two accomplices, Ginder and Manish, after the recovery of one Glock Pistol from their possession, which was part of this consignment.

The AIG also revealed that the name of Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi was also figured in the murder of Jugraj Singh Sarpanch Cheema Khudi, regarding which the Manu Agwan group had claimed responsibility.

The search operation was conducted as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, officials said. (ANI)

