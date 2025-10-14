Mumbai, October 14: In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a 22-year-old woman allegedly died after a cement block fell upon her in the city. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, October 8, at Thakur Road, Majaswadi, Jogeshwari East, around 9.30 when the deceased was on her way to the office. The deceased woman was later identified as Sanskruti Amin. The victim suffered a severe head injury and was rushed to HBT Trauma Care Hospital by her father, Anil Amin. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The same evening, the Meghwadi police recorded Anil Amin's statement after he filed a complaint against the builder, contractor, engineer and site supervisor of Shraddha Constructions. As per the disaster management cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the cement block fell on Sanskruti from the Shivkunj Building, which is under redevelopment. It is reported that the redevelopment work is being carried out by M/S. Majjas Shraddha Life. Maharashtra Tragedy: Man Crushed by Truck Dies After Ambulance Stuck in Heavy Traffic Jam on Thane-Bhiwandi Road, Driver Booked.

Locals Hold Candlelight March in Jogeshwari Demanding Justice for Sanskruti

Thousands gathered for protests in Jogeshwari, Mumbai against police inaction demanding justice for Sanskruti and arrest of Builder Bhavesh Sanghrajka of Sharaddha builders @MumbaiPolice @mybmc @CPMumbaiPolice https://t.co/EEBRtVg5j1 pic.twitter.com/5hycDW1h4N — Niraj Shetty (@shettyniraj25) October 12, 2025

Sanskruti Amin's Father Recalls Tragic Incident

In his statement, Amin told cops that on Wednesday morning, Sanskruti left home for work at 09:30 AM. "I heard a scream from outside and I went running and witnessed a crowd gathered outside. I went forward through the crowd and saw my daughter Sanskruti lying on the ground in a pool of blood." Although she was rushed to the hospital, Amin was declared dead by doctors. On Sunday, October 12, residents held a candlelight march in Jogeshwari, demanding Justice for Sanskruti Amin.

Locals Demand Justice for Sanskruti Amin

During the candlelight march, it is reported that people chanted slogans such as "Killer Builder," "No Bail, Only Jail," and "We Want Justice", as they demanded strict action against the builder. In the wake of the incident, BJP leader and MLA Ameet Satam demanded that the civic body conduct a citywide audit of all under-construction sites to ensure compliance with safety norms. He has also demanded a thorough probe into the death of Sanskruti Amin.

"It has been brought to my notice that there were prior complaints regarding safety norms not being followed at the said site, and no action was taken. If these allegations are true, the BMC administration should take immediate action against the concerned officials," Satam said, reports FPJ. Amid all of this, the BMC's Building Proposal Department, which is tasked with granting permissions for new constructions and redevelopment projects, said that it is the builder, developer, architect, and other professionals' responsibility to ensure all precautionary safety measures at construction sites. Ganesh Visarjan Tragedy in Mumbai: 1 Dead As High-Tension Wire Falls on Ganapati Trolley During Visarjan Procession on Khairani Road.

The construction firm has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. So far, the police have arrested site engineer Shambhu Kumar Palat Paswan (29) and site manager Gaurav Dineshbhai Sondagar (39), who have been remanded to police custody until October 14. Sanskruti, who had done a course in Hotel Management, had recently started working at RBL Bank in Goregaon West after leaving her job at a hotel.

