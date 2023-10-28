Bathinda (Punjab) [India], October 28 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the murder of Bathinda Mall Road Association President Harjinder Singh Mela in broad daylight on Saturday.

Badal alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

Also Read | Bihar: Mob Thrashes Four Boys on Suspicion of Theft in Begusarai, Investigation Underway.

Sukhbir Singh Badal posted on X, "Shocking incident in Bathinda. Mall Road Association President Harjinder Singh Mela Ji shot dead in broad daylight. Such incidents have become common in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party regime. The entire trading community is in a state of fear.

"Shiromani Akali Dal demands immediate action in the matter, including prompt arrest of those involved in Mela ji's brutal murder. I also extend my condolences to the bereaved family," Badal posted on X.

Also Read | Meerabai Jayanti 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Sant Meerabai, Calls Her Life 'An Inspiration to Society'.

Meanwhile, the disturbing CCTV footage posted by Sukhbir Singh Badal shows Johal sitting outside his shop, using his mobile phone, when two men on a motorcycle approached him. Without warning, they opened fire on him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)