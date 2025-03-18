Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], March 18 (ANI): Three members of the 'Landa' gang were arrested after a brief encounter in Dode village of Tarn Taran district on Tuesday evening with half-a-kilogram of heroin, a senior police officer said.

One of the gang member who was injured in the retaliatory firing is under going treatment at a local hospital, Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana said.

Rana told ANI that police got information that three members of the gang were moving about near the border area.

"...We received information that three members of the Landa gang are roaming near the border area. When the police tried to stop them, they fired at the police and in retaliatory firing, one of the member (of the Landa gang) Ajay Pal got injured and has been admitted to the hospital," SSP Rana said.

"Two other members Raunaq and Deepak have been arrested and 0.5 kg heroin, a pistol has been recovered from them...," the police officer said. (ANI)

