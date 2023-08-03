Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema Thursday said the state taxation department will adopt the latest software and technological solutions to strengthen its digital tax administration.

Chairing a review meeting with the officials of the taxation commissionerate who visited Telangana to study the GST administration, Cheema said the digital technologies adopted by the newly established tax intelligence unit (TIU) were helping the tax authorities in better enforcement, increasing the tax base and plugging leakages.

He encouraged officials to look for more technological solutions, especially tailored as per the requirements of the state, to plug any possible tax evasion, incorrect reporting, and administrative errors.

The taxation commissionerate team shared its experience about the study tour of Telangana and elaborated the best practices adopted by the state in the GST (Goods and Services Tax) administration.

They apprised the finance minister that the state of Telangana is being assisted by IIT Hyderabad in data analytics and development of IT-based modules in the implementation of GST administration.

