Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government will soon open eight modern training centres to impart coaching to aspirants of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

Chairing a meeting here, Mann expressed concerns over the declining ratio of candidates from the state in the central services, especially in the exams conducted by the UPSC, according to an official statement.

Despite having enormous talent, youngsters of the state are not being able to crack these exams firstly due to their inclination towards going abroad and secondly, in the dearth of quality coaching in the state, he noted.

Mann said his government is committed to reverse this trend.

The proposed centres will provide quality training free of cost so that candidates from the state can become officers of the IAS, IPS, IRS and other services and serve the country, he said.

The chief minister said the state has a glorious legacy of producing ace bureaucrats who have made huge contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

The sole aim of opening these centres in the state is to ensure that Punjabi youngsters sit in high offices and serve the country, he added.

Apart from ensuring regular training in these centres, the state government is also mulling to start online training for UPSC aspirants in the state, the chief minister said.

