Bhubaneswar, July 22: A 56-year-old man was arrested with leopard and deer skins in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Saturday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police raided a place in Sripali Chhaka in M Rampur police station area and made the seizures, they said.

Three deer skins and three leopard skins were seized, and one person, identified as Khageswar Putel, was arrested, they said. Odisha: STF Seizes Three Leopard Skins in Rayagada, One Held.

A case was registered under different sections of the IPC and Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972, police said, adding that the skins would be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for examination.