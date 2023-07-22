Barabanki, July 22: A 24-year-old man allegedly killed a man who had an illicit relationship with his mother, police here said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night in the Subeha area here when Avasaf Hussain (50) went to meet his partner at her house, they added. Rajasthan Shocker: Widow Beaten Up by Dozen Women in Udaipur Over Alleged Illicit Relationship.

The woman's son Ashfaq allegedly attacked Hussain with an axe and left him on a road in a critically injured condition, the police said. On being informed, the police reached the spot and rushed Hussain to the Community Health Center in Haidergarh, where he later died during treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Fearing Getting Killed Over Illicit Relationship, ‘Drunk’ Airforce Sergeant Shoots Friend Dead in Unnao.

The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated, the ASP said.

