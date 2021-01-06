Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a truck driver from Punjab and seized 55 kilogram of poppy from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

During routine checking, a police team stopped a truck at Jakhani in Udhampur on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they said.

Its search led to a seizure of 55 kg of poppy, the officials said, adding driver of the vehicle Jasbir Singh alias Kala of Punjab was arrested for transporting the contraband,

A case was registered at Udhampur police station in this regard and further investigation is underway, they said.

