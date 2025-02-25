Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], February 25 (ANI): Two miscreants were shot in the leg during an encounter with the Punjab police in Khem Karan of Tarn Taran on Tuesday.

As per police official Ajay Raj, the names of the two injured miscreants are Prakash Singh and Prabhjeet Singh and were involved in two recent firing incidents.

He added that further investigation into the matter is underway.

"Two miscreants named Prakash Singh and Prabhjeet Singh have been injured... They were involved in two recent firing incidents... Further investigation is underway", SP Aditya Raj, Investigation Tarn Taran police said after the incident.

Furthermore, SP Raj stated that CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP have given orders to take strict action against the criminals. He added that the police signalled the miscreants to stop after which they opened fire on the team. The Tarn Taran SP stated that these injured miscreants are involved with gangster Prabh Dasuwal. One 32-bore weapon, three used cartridges, and two live rounds have also been recovered from the two criminals.

"Punjab DGP and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have given instructions to take action against criminals...When our team signalled a motorcycle to stop, they (miscreants) opened fire on the police teams. In the retaliatory fire, they were shot in their legs.

The Punjab police have paced their battle against criminals and gangsters in the past few days. On Monday night, the state police destroyed an illegal construction through a bulldozer which was linked to notorious drug smuggler Sonu of Talwandi village.

As per the Aam Aadmi Party sources, the drug mafia 'Sonu' was involved in drug trafficking for the past three years and multiple criminal cases have been registered against him. (ANI)

