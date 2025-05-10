Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 10 (ANI): Fragments and debris of an unidentified projectile were recovered from a field in Mughlani Kot Village in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday morning.

Visuals from the site show fragments of the object in an agricultural field, with the surrounding area burnt.

Speaking on the incident, Sarpanch of the village Gursahib Singh said that the incident happened at around five in the morning; however, no one was injured due to the falling debris.

"It happened at 5 am; afterwards I came to know about the blast...no one is injured," he said.

"There was a loud blast; we think it was from a drone that was brought down; not much damage has happened," said another resident of the village.

"There was a blast and we rushed out; parts of this drone are lying around... What they are doing is wrong; we are giving them a befitting reply," said another villager.

There is still no official confirmation from authorities regarding the whereabouts of the unidentified projectile.

Earlier, a drone-related explosion damaged a house in Kanganiwal village in rural Jalandhar, Punjab.

Surjeet Kaur, a local resident, described the moment of the attack: "A red-coloured flash came above our house and there was a huge explosion. We got scared. Everything was dark. We came out of our houses after a short while and saw that the water tank above our houses and our neighbours' houses had exploded. There was a blackout at that time, and all the lights were off."

Meanwhile, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of today, sources told ANI as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India, the sources said.

Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

In its statement the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential." (ANI)

