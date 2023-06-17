Sangrur (Punjab) [India], June 17 (ANI): Under the mega 'Jan-sampark' rally launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party across the country on the completion of nine years of Modi government, Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, is all geared up to hold a mega rally in Punjab's Sangrur, on Saturday.

At Dana Mandi located in Longowal, Sangrur, Minister Mandaviya is to address the rally. While, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on June 18, will hold a rally in Gurdaspur.

In addition, the BJP leaders will conduct rallies in all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. The BJP, for the first time, is going to contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own on the 13 seats in Punjab.

Significantly, the party has been holding talks with the public in several parts of the country showing its report card and work done in the past nine years. It also named the campaign '9 Saal Bemisaal', (Outstanding nine years).

Also, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to hold a mega rally in Tripura, on Saturday. On Friday, Nadda arrived in Tripura and was received by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and several other party leaders (ANI).

