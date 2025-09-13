Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): Union Minister L Murugan, on Saturday, concluded an extensive two-day visit to the flood-affected areas of Rupnagar district in Punjab, assuring farmers and villagers of "every possible assistance" from the Centre, according to a release.

He visited several villages, including Shahpur Bela, Hariwal, Bhanu Pali, Bela Dhyani and Nangal, and directly interacted with farmers, rural residents, local citizens and administrative officials. Observing the impact of the floods on agriculture, transportation, drainage, and daily life, he walked through waterlogged areas and travelled by tractor and boat. Personally, he assessed the ground realities while listening to the grievances of the affected families.

As per the release, Minister Murugan inspected the damaged crops in the fields, including maize, paddy, and other produce. He reviewed the hardships caused by waterlogging and silting. Farmers explained that standing water in their fields was severely affecting cultivation, irrigation channels were blocked, and key roads had been washed away, disrupting the supply of essential goods. They expressed concerns that without timely relief efforts, the next crop cycle could also be at risk.

Minister Murugan assured them, "Your hardships are our priority. The Union government stands with you. We will coordinate with local administration to take necessary steps to ensure that relief efforts face no hurdles. We will extend every possible assistance to help you return to normal life as soon as possible."

Villagers requested the construction of a strong bridge connecting the villages to the main roads so that transportation is not hampered during disasters in the future. They highlighted that broken roads were not only obstructing agriculture but also affecting medical aid, essential supplies, and day-to-day services.

Union Minister Murugan took their demands seriously and assured that the government would initiate the necessary processes and take steps toward addressing the issue. He emphasised that infrastructure development and long-term solutions would be prioritised to prevent such difficulties in the future.

Murugan praised the Prime Minister's announcement of Rs 1,600 crore financial assistance for Punjab as a commendable step. He added that high-level teams, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are actively assessing the flood situation, said the release.

The central government stands firmly with the affected farmers during this challenging time. Murugan reiterated that the government is fully committed to the welfare of farmers and assured that every possible help would be extended to the impacted people.

He also visited the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Nangal, inspecting the flood damage and assuring repair works. During the visit, relief materials were distributed, and the minister engaged with the affected families.

Murugan said the government's priority was to provide timely relief, address the grievances of affected families and implement long-term solutions. In the evening, he chaired a review meeting with Rupnagar Deputy Commissioner Varjit Walia, SSP Gulneet Singh, MLA Dinesh Chadha and senior officials.

The meeting involved a thorough discussion on the status of relief operations, the availability of resources, medical aid, the distribution of relief materials, transportation arrangements, and future plans. During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner presented a report on the flood situation in the district. Murugan affirmed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, high-level teams have been deployed to assess the flood-affected regions.

"Our priority is to ensure that relief materials, medical aid, and other essential facilities are made available to affected families promptly. The central and state governments will coordinate efforts to ensure that relief operations proceed effectively. No affected family will be deprived of assistance," he stated, as per the release.

Based on the reports being prepared by these teams, necessary relief measures would be expedited, and long-term rehabilitation plans would also be initiated to ensure better preparedness for future disasters.

During the review meeting, Murugan instructed officials to implement relief operations promptly and ensure that there are no shortages in resources. He emphasised that the distribution of relief materials should be transparent, medical teams should be deployed effectively, and the concerns of farmers should be addressed on a priority basis. (ANI)

