Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed), which sells milk products under the Verka brand, will raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Sunday.

An official on Saturday said the prices will go up by Rs 2 per litre from October 16.

Also Read | Adipurush: Vishnu Manchu Trashes Rumours Claiming He Had Run Down Teaser of the Prabhas-Starrer Film.

The Milkfed has cited increasing input cost of milk production for revising milk prices.

In August, the Milkfed had made a similar increase in milk prices.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tej Pratap Yadav Confident of Replacing BJP, Says Mahagathbandhan Flag Will Fly at Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)