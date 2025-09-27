Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 27 (ANI): Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal on Friday hit out at the Congress party, accusing it of "doing politics over dead bodies" during the Assembly session on rehabilitation after the recent floods that claimed nearly 60 lives in the state.

Goyal alleged that the Congress party had appealed to people not to contribute to the relief fund. "This exposes their mentality and shows how much Congress hates Punjab. The Chief Minister wants to rebuild a colourful Punjab, but yesterday Congress displayed a bankrupt mentality," he said.

He further blamed Congress, Akali Dal and BJP for Punjab's decline. "In destroying Punjab, the biggest contribution is of Congress, Akali Dal and BJP. In every sector of Punjab, the revenue has increased, and we are also filling the treasury," he added.

The Minister stated that the state has requested a ₹20,000 crore relief package from the Centre. "Whenever we oppose the Central government, the soul of the BJP enters Congress. In the house of the Leader of Opposition, one part belongs to the BJP and the other part belongs to Congress," he alleged.

On the Centre's relief announcement, Goyal said, "The PM sahib came so late and then gave a petty package of ₹1,600 crore and went away. We have not received a single rupee from it." He also warned that if the Chief Minister is not given time by the Prime Minister, they would march to Delhi and hold a protest.

He assured that donations are being received transparently. "Every rupee received will be spent honestly on Punjab's rehabilitation. Donations by cheque are coming into the government account, and full transparency will be ensured," he said.

Responding to questions on the natural calamity, the Minister said, "The water came at great speed. Who could have controlled it? Despite this, our government and ministers stood with the people." (ANI)

