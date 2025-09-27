Mumbai, September 27: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe rainfall alert for Maharashtra, predicting an increase in rainfall activity over the state from Friday, September 26, to Tuesday, September 30. The weather agency said that a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal persisted over the same region at 11:30 hours Indian Standard Time (IST) on September 26. This weather system is likely to influence the rainfall activity over Maharashtra during the said days.

IMD Issues Severe Rainfall Alert for Maharashtra till September 30

In its weather forecast for the coastal state, IMD said that widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from September 26 to September 30. Additionally, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places has been predicted over Marathwada and parts of Madhya Maharashtra during the said period. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Lashes City Early Morning, IMD Issues Orange Alert As More Downpour Likely.

The weather agency further said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the five days. IMD has also advised the fishermen in the state not to venture into the North Maharashtra coast from September 27-30 and the South Maharashtra-Goa coast between September 26-30 due to squally weather.

IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for September 28

"The warnings are issued based on the latest observations and numerical weather prediction model guidance available," IMD said. Meanwhile, IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for tomorrow, September 28, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in the above districts. Mumbai Rain Prediction-Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane As They Brace for Heavy Rainfall Over Weekend; Check Dates.

Additionally, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara among other districts of Maharashtra.

