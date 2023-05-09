Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) A youth hailing from Punjab was rescued from violence-hit Manipur, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday.

Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state after a Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people.

The chief minister said Rahul Kumar has been safely evacuated and will reach home soon.

Anyone stuck in Manipur or their family members can contact the state government on the helpline number -- 9417936222 -- or e-mail -- sahotramanjeet@gmail.com -- for any sort of assistance, said a release by the state government.

Expressing solidarity with the family members of those stuck in Manipur, Mann said the state government is duty-bound to extend full support and cooperation to them in this crucial hour.

Meanwhile, he also urged the central government to ensure a safe exit of Punjabis from Manipur. He expressed hope that the Centre will take necessary steps to extend a helping hand to all the people stuck in the violence-hit state.

