Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 12 (ANI): The West Assam Milk Producers Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL), popularly known as Purabi Dairy, has achieved a significant milestone with its state-of-the-art milk processing plant at Panjabari, Guwahati, receiving the ISO 22000 certification, while its cattle-feed plant at Changsari has been awarded the ISO 9001 certification.

According to a press release, ISO 22000:2018 is an international standard for food safety management systems (FSMS), ensuring organizations in the food chain can consistently provide safe products and services by identifying, assessing, and controlling food safety hazards. ISO 9001 is an international standard for quality management systems (QMS) published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Also Read | 'Constitution Is Our Foundation': Akhilesh Yadav Says 'If Constitution Becomes Weak, Democracy Will Be Weak and This Will Result in Dictatorship'.

The ISO 22000:2018 certification was awarded to WAMUL's newly expanded dairy plant located at Panjabari, Guwahati. NDDB commissioned the plant on March 2, 2024, under the World Bank-aided Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) at a cost of around Rs 49 crore.

The ISO certification process of the dairy plant was also financed under APART.

Also Read | ‘Forced To Have Sex With Brother-in-law To Conceive Child’: Mayawati’s Niece Claims Her Husband Is Impotent Due To Steroids Use for Bodybuilding, Alleges Sexual Harassment by In-Laws.

Besides, the cattle feed plant of WAMUL located at Changsari in Kamrup district that was commissioned on May 11, 2022 and financed by Govt. of Assam under RIDF-XXIII, received ISO 9001:2015 certification.

On Saturday, the dairy cooperative reported an impressive 25% growth in FY 2024-25, with turnover crossing Rs 320 crore.

"We are happy to share that Purabi Dairy has achieved significant milestones in the past year. While we crossed the Rs 300 crore turnover mark, we have also managed to expand our footprint and enhance our product portfolio with newer offerings," Sameer Kumar Parida, Managing Director of WAMUL said.

He further said that - "Our focus remains steadfast on delivering high-quality dairy products to consumers while empowering our farmers through sustainable and inclusive growth. With our ambitious plans for expansion and innovation, we are confident of achieving even greater success in the coming years."

"In the last financial year, Purabis packaged liquid milk sales increased by over 16% reinforcing its position as Northeast Indias largest dairy cooperative. Sale of milk-based products also surged significantly, with curd growing by 65%, ghee by 55%, paneer by 35%, and cream by 35%," he said.

The dairy cooperative also introduced newer products like Purabi Ice Cream and Purabi Flavoured Milk which witnessed significant acceptance and popularity among the consumers.

"During the period, the dairy cooperative further strengthened its distribution network beyond its traditional markets especially in eastern Assam. Purabi products are now available across the state, from Tinsukia in the east to Dhubri in the west. The cooperative has also made significant inroads in the North Bank districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, and Sonitpur, marking an impressive geographic expansion," he said.

Looking ahead, Purabi Dairy has set an ambitious target of surpassing Rs 450 crore in turnover for FY 2025-26.

Recently, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and WAMUL formalized an agreement to expand the milk processing capacity of the Panjabari plant from 1.5 lakh litres per day (LLPD) to 3 LLPD.

The Rs 100 crore investment will thus double milk processing capacity of the Panjabari plant, which is the largest such facility in Northeast India.

"The increased capacity will enable us to enhance our product portfolio, meet the growing demand for high-quality dairy products, and extend our reach to newer markets across the region. It also strengthens our commitment to supporting local dairy farmers by providing them with greater opportunities for sustainable income growth," Satya Brata Bose, Managing Director of NEDFL said.

The dairy cooperative remains committed to supporting farmers across the state through initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. With the revival of the East Assam Milk Union Ltd. (EAMUL) under the Purabi umbrella, the cooperatives milk procurement network now extends deep into upper Assam, with total milk procurement exceeding 1.6 lakh litres per day from 51,000 milk producers across more than 1,300 Dairy Cooperative Societies.

As Purabi Dairy continues to grow, it stays dedicated to uplifting dairy farmers, advancing sustainable and ethical practices, and contributing to the overall development of the dairy sector in Assam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)