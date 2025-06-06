Puri (Odisha) [India], June 6 (ANI): In a significant crackdown, the Puri Police have dismantled an arms smuggling and supply syndicate, arresting six men in a special operation led by the Superintendent of Police, Puri, Puri Police said in a statement.

The operation was carried out after receiving a specific tip-off about the illegal activities. A team of Puri Police was tasked with tracking down the arms suppliers, and after months of surveillance and reconnaissance, they identified a key supply network led by the notorious anti-social and arms dealer, Denga Muna also known as Ramesh Parida.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh Parida (29 years), Babu Das (24), Gudu Panda, Kanha also known as Harichandan Das (20 years), Patita Behera (25 years) and Chittaranjan Purohita.

Puri Police have recovered six country-made pistols (mouser) with magazines, 20 numbers of ammunition, three mobile handsets and cash of Rs 2,100.

The special drive resulted in the arrest of six accused individuals, including members of the organised crime syndicate, and the seizure of six illegal firearms and 20 live ammunition rounds from the old DAG office building at urban haat.

Further investigation is underway to identify the full network of backward and forward linkages related to the smuggling operation. Under the new provisions in criminal laws, organised crime is a recent addition, and therefore, the accused are being booked under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Organised Crime), the Arms Act, and other relevant sections.

A case has been registered dated June 6, U/S 111(2)(a)/ 111(2)(b) / 111(3) / 111(4)/ 3(5) BNS / 25 (6) / 25 (7) Arms Act.

The Puri Police remain committed to neutralising such modules and ensuring the safety and security of the people of Puri. Special teams are engaged to track the forward and backward linkages of the syndicate, the press note added. (ANI)

