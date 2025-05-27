Puri (Odisha), May 27 (PTI) The Puri district administration on Tuesday stated that the probe into the boat capsize in which former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly's brother and sister-in-law had a narrow escape found that the private agency involved was operating in a high tide zone unsuitable for water sports.

Puri district Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said, "The private agency was granted permission to conduct water sports in the sea. But inquiry conducted by the district sub-collector revealed that it was operating in a place which was not allotted to it."

Also Read | 'I Got Married Quietly Because of India-Pakistan Clash': Patna's Renowned Educator and YouTuber Khan Sir.

The district collector had on Monday ordered an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the mishap on Saturday evening at Puri beach where Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly and his wife Arpita had a narrow escape. The couple were among others to take a fun ride on a speed boat which capsized around 100 meters from the shore.

Swain said that the district administration will recommend the cancellation of the permission granted to the private agency to operate water sports activities on the beach.

Also Read | Vijay Shah 'Sister of Terrorists' Remarks Against Sofiya Qureshi: SIT Files Status Report in Supreme Court, Hearing on MP Minister's Pleas on May 28.

"If there is any criminal negligence or the agency knowingly put someone's life in danger, the administration will initiate legal proceedings as per the law," the collector said.

He said the issue will be raised in the Sea Beach Management Committee meeting.

"It came to the fore during the investigation that the private agency was operating on the beach by projecting itself as a government-sponsored body. Actions are being taken accordingly," Swain said.

Meanwhile, the administration demolished the office of the private agency and its two ticket counters near the beach with a bulldozer.

The Odisha Coastal Zone Management Authority granted permission to Sky Drive Adventure & Water Sports to undertake water sports activities near Mangala River Mouth on January 19, 2023. However, the agency was operating near Light House Beach, which is considered a high tide zone, an official said.

It was allowed to undertake activities such as para motoring, jeep parasailing, jet skiing, speed boat, banana boat, disco ride, sofa ride and bumper ride.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)