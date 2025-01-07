New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday announced the Congress party's first guarantee scheme 'Pyari Didi', on the lines of the Gruhalakshmi scheme, in the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "The Congress party would provide Rs 2,500 per month for women if it comes to power in New Delhi. The scheme 'Pyari Didi' is on the same lines as Karnataka's Gruhalakshmi scheme."

Also Read | ‘Narrow Mindset’: Farooq Abdullah Slams Ramesh Bidhuri’s Remarks on Atishi, Priyanka Gandhi.

"We will implement the Pyari Didi guarantee scheme on the very first day of assuming office. There are more guarantees and our leaders in Delhi will talk about them in the days to come. I am promising this guarantee as the KPCC President and the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. We announced our first guarantee scheme in Karnataka - Gruhajyothi - from the Gandhi well in Belagavi. Later, Priyanka Gandhi announced the Gruhalakshmi scheme and told us that this should not be just a promise but a guarantee. Hence, Siddaramaiah and I signed a guarantee cheque. And, as promised, all the schemes were approved in the first Cabinet meeting itself," he said.

He said that the 'Pyari Didi Scheme' will share similar benefits as the Gruhalakshmi scheme. He further noted all the benefits that women in Karnataka are reaping from the scheme.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 33 Lakh Users From 183 Countries Visit Official Website of Mahakumbh https://kumbh.gov.in.

"All the guarantee schemes were rolled out in the first three months of assuming office. In Karnataka, women are travelling in government buses for free, the poor are getting 10 kg food grains, unemployed youth are getting unemployment allowance, up to 200 units of electricity is free for households, women are getting Rs 2,000 every month," he added.

Shivakumar said that the Gruhalakshmi scheme has brought a significant socio-economic change in poor and middle-class families. He further added that the women are saving about Rs 4000 to Rs 5000 per month because of guarantee schemes.

"The Karnataka government has earmarked Rs 56,000 crores for the five guarantee schemes. As many as 1.22 crore women are getting Rs 2,000 per month under Gruhalakshmi. The guarantee schemes have brought about a significant socio-economic change in poor and middle-class families. Each family is saving about Rs 4000 to Rs 5000 per month because of guarantee schemes. Our government has extended these guarantee schemes in line with Mahatma Gandhi's message of protecting the interest of all sections of the society," he explained. A video of the success stories of guarantee scheme beneficiaries in Karnataka was also played at the press conference.

He further alleged PM Modi of copying Congress' guarantee schemes, saying "Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Congress party's guarantee schemes saying it would push the state to bankruptcy. But he has copied our guarantee schemes and announced similar schemes in many states. The Congress party has rolled out these guarantee schemes not for political gains but to bail people out from price rise and inflation."

"The Modi government had said that it would double the income of our farmers but instead it has doubled the prices for them. The promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh for each Jan Dhan account hasn't been fulfilled. BJP never kept its word and now it is copying our guarantee schemes," he said.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)