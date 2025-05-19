New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) A quarrel broke out between two groups over the issue of a borewell in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Monday, a senior police officer said.

A call regarding a quarrel breaking out between two groups was received and a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered. An investigation has been initiated, he said.

Also Read | Ghatkopar Drain Tragedy: Man Drowns After Rescuing 8-Year-Old Girl From Drain in Mumbai's Pant Nagar.

"A quarrel took place in K-Block, Sangam Vihar over the issue of a borewell. Statements from both parties are being recorded and appropriate legal action will be taken accordingly," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)