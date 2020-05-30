India News | Questions Raised over Delay in Implementation of Grant of Organised Service to CRPF Cadre Officers in DG's Sainik Sammelan

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Director-General (DG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AP Maheshwari on Friday faced questions over the delay in implementation of grant of organised service status to cadre officers of the paramilitary force.

Maheshwari was addressing a Sainik Sammelan which was virtually attended by all officers.

While replying to a question asked by an officer on the Supreme Court's decision in favour of cadre officers of granting service status to them, Maheshwari said, "We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. We are bound to follow the orders of the Supreme Court. But, it is a policy decision that is under the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs and other ministries."

"Today, an officer gave me feedback and I assure you that I will take up the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs and with other ministries. Right now, I cannot say anything as the matter pertains to the ministry," the DG said.

"As you are aware, whatever is in my hands, I am doing it. As DG, it is my job that whatever feedback you are giving me, I will take up these feedbacks to the ministry and will try to implement it as soon as possible," he further said.

The cadre officers had filed a case in the Supreme Court of granting organised service status to them.

"At least six to seven questions were regarding the delay in implementation of Supreme Court order of giving organised status to CRPF cadre officers. Once it will be implemented, it will help the cadre officers to work on senior posts. Other officers are fighting this battle for many years," a senior CRPF cadre officer said. (ANI)

