Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 26 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 scare, only the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers and their families were allowed to witness the ceremonial Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari border of Punjab's Amritsar during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Earlier, the BSF had announced that no public was allowed at the ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Attari border. However, the 'flag-lowering' ceremony was conducted as per the daily schedule.

The Beating Retreat is an elaborate ritual of lowering the national flags of both countries just before the sunset.

Although a daily occurrence, this border ceremony has a distinct flavour to it on the occasion of Republic Day.

The turban-clad BSF soldiers were seen marching forwards with vigour and ferocity as they proudly carried the national flag in their hands. There were various cultural performances at the Beating Retreat ceremony today. The students from IIM-Amritsar also performed at the event.

Irrespective of fewer spectators, the environment was filled with cheers and patriotic slogans emanating from the stands on the Indian side as the BSF personnel pepped up the people to crank up the vibe and enthusiasm.

Since March 7 last year, the public has not been allowed at the Attari border due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

