New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): To mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) tableau at the Republic Day parade this year presented a floral tribute to the personnel of the Indian National Army led by Netaji.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose revived the Indian National Army (INA), popularly known as the Azad Hind Fauj in 1943.

India's distinguished revolutionary, Netaji gave his sweat and bold to free India and his words "It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom" and "Freedom is not given, "it is taken" always inspired millions.

The front portion of the tableau depicts a bust of Netaji in a saluting pose.

The historical occasion of the Moirang war, where the tricolour is has been hosted by the Indian National Army for the 1st time on Indian soil on the morning of April 14, 1944, has been shown in the rear portion of the tableau.

The Indian National Flag has been shown in the middle portion of the tableau, while 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' has been shown on the sides.

The entire tableau has been crafted in flowers in their natural, vibrant colour to establish eye-pleasing experience.

As many as 21 tableaux including those 12 states and nine ministries or government departments are a part of the Republic Day parade. (ANI)

