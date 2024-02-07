New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughter and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti arrived in Delhi on Wednesday to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court on February 9 in connection with the ongoing "Land-for-Jobs" scam case.

A PMLA court had earlier issued notices against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary to be present on February 9, 2024, for further trial in the alleged 'land for job scam', the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) stated in a release.

The ED had filed a prosecution complaint (PC) on January 1, 2024, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary and two companies--A K Infosystems Private Limited, A B Exports Pvt. Ltd.--before the Special Court (PMLA), New Delhi, in the alleged scam.

The central agency initiated investigations based on an FIR registered by CBI related to land for job scam alleging that Lalu Yadav, the then Railway Minister, indulged in corruption for the appointment of Group D substitutes in Indian Railways during the period 2004-2009.

The candidates were told to transfer land as a bribe in return for jobs in Indian Railways as per FIR. The CBI has also filed a charge sheet.

The ED alleged that Lalu's kin--Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav--who are accused in the prosecution complaint--received the land parcel(s) from family of candidates (who were selected as Group D substitutes in the Indian Railways) for nominal amounts. (ANI)

