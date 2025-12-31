Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao strongly condemned racism in all its forms, describing it as a grave crime against humanity that strikes at the very soul of India's constitutional values, said the BRS release.

KTR, referring to the brutal killing of Anjel Chakma, an MBA student from Tripura in Dehradun, KTR said the incident is a painful reminder of how prejudice, abuse of power, and impunity can converge with devastating consequences. He emphasised that such crimes are not isolated aberrations but loud and tragic warnings of what happens when hatred is normalised and discrimination is tolerated.

Also Read | Swiggy, Zomato Hike Delivery Incentives for New Year's Eve Amid Nationwide Gig Workers’ Strike Call; Here's Everything You Need To Know.

"India cannot afford this poison." "A nation built on unity in diversity cannot survive selective hatred. Justice must be non-negotiable, and racism, whether overt or subtle, must be met with zero tolerance," said KTR.

KTR underlined that the Government of India bears both a moral and constitutional obligation to act decisively. He called for strict, unambiguous laws that criminalise racist speech, behaviour, and incitement, with clear provisions for swift arrest, prosecution, and punishment. "The rule of law must be uncompromising. Accountability cannot be selective," he asserted.

Also Read | Nimesulide Ban in India: Why the Government Banned High-Dose Versions of the Popular Painkiller.

Highlighting India's constitutional promise of equality and dignity, KTR said safeguarding citizens from racial hatred is not merely a law-and-order issue but a test of the Republic's commitment to justice and human rights. "When discrimination is allowed to fester, it corrodes institutions and endangers lives," he warned.

The BRS Working President urged the Union Government to move beyond rhetoric and ensure robust legal safeguards, effective enforcement, and institutional accountability to prevent the recurrence of such crimes. "Zero tolerance must be the standard--not an exception," said KTR.

Earlier, 24-year-old MBA student Anjel Chakma was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

This incident has sparked widespread outrage across the political fraternity, with leaders condemning the incident and demanding swift justice. Five of the accused have already been arrested, including two minors sent to a juvenile reform home, while the sixth accused, a Nepalese national, remains at large with a reward of Rs 25,000 announced for his capture. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)