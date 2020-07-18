New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday again hit out at the government over its handling of the border issue with China and claimed that India will have to pay a "huge price".

In a tweet, he also alleged that the government was behaving like a "Chamberlain" and this would further embolden China.

Gandhi tagged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's speech made in Ladakh on Friday, during his two-day visit there, during which he said progress has been made in talks with China for a solution to the border standoff in Ladakh but he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved.

Singh sent out a strong message saying that no power in the world can touch an inch of the country's land.

