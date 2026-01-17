New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday expressed condolences to the family of late Congress leader Bheemanna Khandre, after his unfortunate demise.

Taking it to X, the Congress leader wrote, "Saddened by the demise of senior Congress Leader Bheemanna Khandre. A freedom fighter, educationist, and stalwart Congressman, he devoted his entire life to the service of the nation and the people of Karnataka. My heartfelt condolences to Eshwar Khandre ji, the Khandre family, and all his supporters."

Karnataka Minister and the son of Bheemanna Khandre, Eshwar Khandre, on his father's demise, said, "My father lived his full life and has left a great legacy. he fought for independence. He fought against Nizam to liberate Hyderabad, the Karnataka are, and then he lived for 102 years."

Further speaking about his legacy, Khandre termed his father as a "secular leader" who walked with all the communities with compassion. He led a disciplined life of honesty and integrity.

"All his life, he taught us that sincerity, honesty and integrity will go a long way in your life. And he maintained that. Whatever he said, he achieved it. He never compromised for power or for anything else. He was a strict disciplinarian, and moreover, he took everybody, all communities, along with him. He was a secular leader," Khandre added.

The former Congressman was an MLA, MLC, as well as the President of All India Virishabha Lingayat Mahasabha for 12 years, Khandre said. He spent his life trying to unite the whole society as one.

"He strengthened and organised the community, being a staunch, lifelong congressman. So, he was MLA, MLC, and he was minister. And along with that, he was the All India Virishabha Lingayat Mahasabha president for 12 years. He tried to unite the whole community, subsets and all, to make the society strong. He was a nationalist. Since he was a freedom fighter, he never compromised on the integrity of the country, unity and integrity," Khandre said.

Tomorro,w his last rites will be held in Shantidham in Bhalki at 5 pm. (ANI)

