Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], January 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has raised questions about Rahul Gandhi hoisting the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir on Sunday. He said that Rahul Gandhi does not know how to respect the tricolour.

"Where he unfurled the tricolour, his own cut-out picture was placed higher than the tricolour," said the Deputy CM.

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya linked it not only to the insult of the tricolour.

Congress should have done "Bharat Samjho Yatra" instead of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He also said that after the Modi government, the situation has changed all over the country. Now people can hoist the tricolour anywhere. The case has now changed in Kashmir itself.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday, the tricolour flag was hoisted by Rahul Gandhi at Lal Chowk in Srinagar with full security arrangements.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya told the media that Rahul Gandhi is in a hurry to become the Prime Minister of the country, but Rahul Gandhi is neither going to become the Prime Minister of the country nor is it written in his destiny to become the Prime Minister.

Keshav Prasad Maurya had reached Bihar's Darbhanga in a private program, where he attacked Rahul Gandhi while speaking to the reporters.

Earlier on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and alleged that the grand old party is trying to toe the line of the BJP by unfurling the Tricolor in Srinagar.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its last leg in the union territory. The yatra will travel to Nehru Park in the Boulevard area of the city and will culminate on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Friday morning from the National Highway-44, Banihal Railway station, in the UT's Ramban district.

Security was tightened in the area in the wake of the recent twin blasts on the outskirts of Jammu city on January 22 which rocked a busy locality in Narwal leaving at least nine people injured.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories. (ANI)

