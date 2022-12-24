New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stopped his Bharat Jodo Yatra near Apollo hospital here to give way to an ambulance.

He halted for a while to let the ambulance pass. He also asked fellow Yatris to give way to the ambulance.

Also Read | Don’t Get Involved in Overseas Leagues, #BCCI Tells Franchises Ahead of #IPLauction: … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

This incident occurred near Apollo hospital in the national capital at around 8:30 am

Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi entered Delhi from the Badarpur border in Haryana in the morning.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Five-Foot-Long Cobra Spits Out Its Prey, a Three-Foot-Long Cobra, After Sneaking Into House in Cuddalore; Rescued by Snake Catcher.

The Yatra will cover a distance of 23 km in Delhi starting from Badarpur Border and will end near Red Fort.

It will pass through Ashram Chowk, Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Red Fort and Raj Ghat. The Yatra took a two-hour break at the Ashram Chowk before proceeding to Red Fort.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has already covered nearly 3,000 kms and will cover 12 states travelling a total of 3,570 kms before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir in January end.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)