Mumbai, December 24: In a bizarre incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, a five-foot long cobra which was rescued by a snake friend allegedly spat out its prey in Cuddalore. As per reports, the cobra, which had entered a farm worker's house in Cuddalore district, spat out its prey, and surprisingly it was a three-foot long cobra.

Family members and their neighbours were shocked when the cobra after being rescued spat out another cobra which was its prey. According to a report in the Times of India, the five-foot long cobra was rescued by snake catcher V Selvam alias Chellaa, who rescued the reptile on Tuesday night after learning about it entering a farm worker's home. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 23-Year-Old Techie Kills Self in Chennai Citing Harassment by Loan App Sharks.

Speaking about the rescue, Chella said that the young must have entered the farm worker's house after being chased by the adult cobra. He said that the bigger reptile preyed on the young cobra before it was rescued by him. The incident came to light when Kavitha, the farm worker alerted the snake catcher on Tuesday night.

After seeing the two snakes slither into an unknown portion of her house which was used for dumping unused things, Kavitha immediately informed Chella. Interestingly, her children who were assisting Chella also found the reptiles scales through a crack in a wall. After hissing sounds were heard from the crack, Chella broke open it to only to find the adult cobra. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Strangles Daughter to Death Over Love Affair With Man From Different Caste in Tirunelveli, Arrested.

However, Chella's efforts went in vain when he tried to trace the second cobra. When Chella set the adult cobra free, it started spitting out its prey, which was dead by then. Later, Chella took the cobra in order to release it into a nearby forest.

"Generally, king cobras hunt and eat other snakes including king cobras, provided the prey are smaller than them. King cobras feed only on snakes. Common cobras prey on a variety of snakes including common cobras. It is quite unusual, but not unheard of," said S R Ganesh, herpetologist at Chennai snake park.

