Morigaon (Assam) [India], March 30 (ANI): Amid the run-up to the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disrespected Assam's traditional symbol 'Gamosa', and said the people of the state would respond to such actions in the upcoming assembly elections by keeping the Congress out of power.

Addressing a gathering in Morigaon, Nabin said that times have changed and people in Assam now hold accountable those who "play with symbols of honour."

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"Now the times have changed. Now, the people of Assam punish those who play with the symbols of its honour," he said.

Referring to an incident on Republic Day, he alleged that Rahul Gandhi removed the 'Gamosa' after it was presented to him.

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"A few days back, on Republic Day, I was present at the function. When Rahul Gandhi was presented with Gamosa--the symbol of the honour of Assam--he took it off and kept it aside," Nabin claimed.

Targeting the Congress leader further, Nabin contrasted the incident with Gandhi's conduct during visits to religious places.

"People of Assam should know that a person who insults the Gamosa does not forget to wear a skull cap before visiting a mosque," he added.

The remarks come as political rhetoric intensifies in the state ahead of the upcoming elections. The Congress has not yet responded to the allegations.

Earlier in the day, Assam Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Golaghat constituency, Ajanta Neog, exuded confidence that the BJP will perform even better in the upcoming Assembly elections than it did in 2021.

She attributed this to the public's growing trust in the party's governance and development record over the last five years.

"We are extremely confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win even more seats than in 2021. Over the last five years, the people of Assam have seen real development and stability. This growing trust will translate into a stronger mandate," Neog said in an interview with ANI.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)

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