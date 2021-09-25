Hubli (Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Mr 56-inch is scared of China' tweet and called the Wayanad MP a "non-serious, part-time politician".

"I have said this earlier too that Rahul Gandhi should not be taken seriously. He doesn't know about history or the future. India is emerging as a global leader for which every Indian should be proud of," Pralhad Joshi told ANI.

"Rahul Gandhi is a non-serious, part-time politician. Whenever there is a serious crisis, he goes out of the country. It is not worth reacting on his statements. It is the most childish and immature statement," the Union Minister said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Friday, lashed out at the Centre over the standoff with China.

"Mr 56-inch is scared of China," Rahul Gandhi tweeted with a video clip that complied with the news reports detailing the events at borders with China.

The video, titled 'chronology samajhiye' (understand the chronology), is a compilation of news reports on the Indo-China military standoff that erupted in Eastern Ladakh on May 5 last year. (ANI)

