New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings to "all tribal brothers and sisters" on World Indigenous Peoples' Day and said .our traditions and life values have enriched India's identity.

In a post on X, Rahul said Congress stands with tribals in their fight for rights, dignity, and justice. The day is also known as 'World Tribal Day'

"Heartfelt greetings to all tribal brothers and sisters on World Indigenous Peoples' Day. Your traditions and life values have enriched India's identity. You are the first owners of India, and we stand with you in your fight for rights, dignity, and justice," he said on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings on the ocassion.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the citizens of our tribal society on World Indigenous Peoples' Day. The conservation of water, forest, land, and tribal civilisation and traditions is our aim, and the Congress Party is fully dedicated to protecting your interests. "Jai Johar, Jai Hind!" he said.

According to the UN, to raise awareness of the needs of these population groups, August 9 commemorates the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, chosen in recognition of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations held in Geneva in 1982.

According to a release of the Department of Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs' budget tripled from rupees 4,498 crore to rupees 13,000 crore; total tribal spending across 42 ministries grew five-fold to Rs 1,24,908 crore under DAPST over the last decade, and 25.11 lakh tribal families received Forest Rights Act titles.

The release said 479 Eklavya Model Residential Schools are educating 1.38 lakh tribal students. (ANI)

