New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who sustained a 'major injury' after a fall at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat on Thursday.

Taking to his official X handle, Rahul Gandhi posted, "Wishing Mamata-ji strength and a very swift recovery."

Kharge, too, posted from his X handle, "I wish the best of health and complete recovery to West Bengal Chief Minister and Founder Chairperson, AITMC, Mamata Banerjee."

Earlier in the day, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) informed that Banerjee sustained a 'major injury' to her forehead after a fall at her home and was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital.

The AITC also shared Mamata's pictures from the hospital bed, with a deep cut on her forehead and blood dripping down her face.

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," read the statement by the ruling Trinamool Congress on X.

After receiving word of the TMC chief's fall and injury, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished her a speedy recovery.

"I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi," PM Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, Banerjee was shifted from Woodburn Block at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital to the Trauma Care Centre, according to party sources.

Briefing media persons on CM Mamata's health, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said she was receiving the 'best medical treatment'.

"I came here for personal verification of the doctors. They assured me that everything is under control. The CM is getting the best medical treatment. The situation is under control," Governor Bose said.

Several leaders across the party lines also wished the TMC chief a swift recovery and good health.

The BJP's state chief Sukanta Majumdar posted on X. "Wishing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health."

Several other leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also prayed for Banerjee's speedy recovery. (ANI)

