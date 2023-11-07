India News | Rahul Gandhi Meets Varun Gandhi at Kedarnath

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his cousin Varun Gandhi, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, met each other briefly on Tuesday at the Kedarnath temple where both had gone to offer prayers, sources said.

Agency News PTI| Nov 07, 2023 06:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Rahul Gandhi Meets Varun Gandhi at Kedarnath
India | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his cousin Varun Gandhi, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, met each other briefly on Tuesday at the Kedarnath temple where both had gone to offer prayers, sources said.

The meeting between the cousins, who are rarely seen together in public, triggered speculation in some quarters over Varun Gandhi's political future.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: IT Ministry Issues Advisory to Social Media Platforms After Morphed Clip Involving Actress Goes Viral.

Varun Gandhi, the son of Sanjay and Maneka Gandhi, has not been seen at key BJP meets in recent months and his comments on crucial issues have sometimes been at variance with the party's stand.

Sources said the Gandhis met briefly outside the revered shrine and exchanged pleasantries.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 Out at opportunities.rbi.org.in: Hall Ticket for Assistant Recruitment Preliminary Examination Released, Know How To Download.

They said the meeting was "very short" and "warm one".

Rahul Gandhi was "very happy" to meet Varun's daughter, they said.

Sources said though the two cousins do not meet, they have maintained "good and civil" ties.

The sources also said that nothing political was discussed at the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi has been at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand for the last three days, while Varun Gandhi visited the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva along with his family on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
nkedin-sm" href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="shareOpen('https://www.linkedin.com/cws/share?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fagency-news%2Findia-news-rahul-gandhi-meets-varun-gandhi-at-kedarnath-5545923.html&token=&isFramed=true',550, 550)">
Agency News PTI| Nov 07, 2023 06:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Rahul Gandhi Meets Varun Gandhi at Kedarnath
India | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his cousin Varun Gandhi, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, met each other briefly on Tuesday at the Kedarnath temple where both had gone to offer prayers, sources said.

The meeting between the cousins, who are rarely seen together in public, triggered speculation in some quarters over Varun Gandhi's political future.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: IT Ministry Issues Advisory to Social Media Platforms After Morphed Clip Involving Actress Goes Viral.

Varun Gandhi, the son of Sanjay and Maneka Gandhi, has not been seen at key BJP meets in recent months and his comments on crucial issues have sometimes been at variance with the party's stand.

Sources said the Gandhis met briefly outside the revered shrine and exchanged pleasantries.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 Out at opportunities.rbi.org.in: Hall Ticket for Assistant Recruitment Preliminary Examination Released, Know How To Download.

They said the meeting was "very short" and "warm one".

Rahul Gandhi was "very happy" to meet Varun's daughter, they said.

Sources said though the two cousins do not meet, they have maintained "good and civil" ties.

The sources also said that nothing political was discussed at the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi has been at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand for the last three days, while Varun Gandhi visited the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva along with his family on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Tottenham vs Chelsea
100K+ searches
CAT Admit Card
50K+ searches
Chelsea
50K+ searches
Champions League
20K+ searches
Evan Ellingson
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot