New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) With the Congress claiming vindication, the BJP on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi must stop taking credit for the government's approval for a caste census.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya shared a news report to claim that Home Minister Amit Shah had indicated on September 18, 2024, that the announcement was forthcoming.

Also Read | Who Was Misha Agrawal? All About Social Media Influencer Who Died by Suicide 2 Days Before Her 25th Birthday Due to Decrease in Followers.

Shah had said a decision on census will be announced soon and asked to wait for the demand for the caste census.

Malviya noted that the Congress-led UPA government had failed to release the caste data it collected in 2011 as part of the Socio-Economic and Caste Census when the UPA government was in power, citing inconsistencies and classification issues.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Reaches Out to Non-Permanent Members of UNSC Over Brutal Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said on X, "However, it is the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who truly uphold the mantle of social justice, and this move is a step in the right direction."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters that the Congress had continuously raised the demand for a caste census, with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, being its "most vocal supporter".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)