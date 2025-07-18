Kottayam (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): Congress Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, paid tributes on Friday to former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy, on his second death anniversary.

Speaking on the former CM's death anniversary, Gandhi said that he had seen Chandy killing himself for the people. "In my 21 years of political life, one of the masters of politics of feeling was former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy ji, I literally saw him kill himself for the people of Kerala."

Adding further, Gandhi also mentioned that true politics is the "ability to feel what people are feeling".

"True politics is not about what you say or what you think, it is about your ability to feel what people are feeling, and if you want to feel what other people are feeling, you have to curtail your greed, anger," he said.

In addition, the President of Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, also expressed a heartfelt tribute to Chandy on the social media platform X on Friday.

Kharge's X post read, "We pay our heartfelt tribute to Oommen Chandy, a stalwart leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala, on his second death anniversary. His enduring legacy profoundly shaped the state's development and the nation's political landscape."

Speaking on the former Chief Minister's "unwavering dedication" and his "selfless service", Kharge further wrote, "His unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and steadfast commitment to the people left an indelible mark, earning him the revered title of 'Jananayak'. He will be deeply remembered for his selfless service and devotion to public welfare, and his compassionate, humble leadership will forever be cherished by the people."

Chandy has been the Chief Minister of Kerala twice and has represented the Puthupally constituency for five decades, becoming the longest-serving MLA in the State assembly. (ANI)

