Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash on Friday hit out at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in Colombia, accusing him of spreading false propaganda against India while abroad.

"... Whenever he goes abroad, whenever he addresses the students or leaders over there, he really wants to propagate the false propaganda against the Indian constitution... Rahul Gandhi makes sure that whenever he loses, he blames the Modi government..." Subhash told ANI.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Airport Opening: Check Key Features of NMIA As DGCA Grants Aerodrome Licence Ahead of October 8 Inauguration.

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan also criticised Gandhi's comments during his interaction at EIA University in Colombia.

"The agenda of Rahul Gandhi's current 'Bharat Badnam Yatra' is to insult India and defame and undermine Indian democracy. In the most foul manner, Rahul Gandhi has been twisting the truth to peddle pernicious lies and badmouth Bharat, which is most condemnable, and everybody is wondering whether now Rahul Gandhi LoP means leader of pessimism or leader of polarisation," Kesavan told ANI.

Also Read | 'Great Job': Rahul Gandhi Spotlights Indian Companies Bajaj, Hero and TVS Doing Well in Colombia.

He added, "Rahul Gandhi's toxic anti-India rant on foreign soil very clearly shows that neither Rahul Gandhi nor the Congress party have a shred of respect or regard for India's reputation and India's image...the people of India will teach Rahul Gandhi and the Congress a fitting lesson in the coming days."

Speaking at an interaction at EIA University in Colombia earlier, Rahul Gandhi had criticised the BJP-led Centre, saying, "India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India."

The Congress leader added, "India has multiple religions, traditions, and languages -- in fact, the country is essentially a conversation between all these people and cultures. Different traditions, religions, and ideas require space, and the best method for creating that space is the democratic system." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)