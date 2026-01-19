New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will embark on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, to address a public meeting against the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and to meet with the senior party leaders.

Gandhi will travel from Lucknow to Rae Bareli by road today and will spend the night at the Bhuemau Guest House.

On day 1 of his two-day schedule i.e January 20, Rahul Gandhi will hold a 'MGNREGA Chaupal' (community meeting) in Rohaniya, Unchahar.

Rahul Gandhi will also inaugurate the Premier League T20 cricket tournament organised by the Youth Sports Academy Raebareli at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, IIT Colony, and inaugurate the MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) works. He will also be visiting the residence of the Municipal Corporation President.

Subsequently, for day 2, the Congress MP has a meeting scheduled at his guest house with the senior party leaders.

Congress has opposed the newly enacted Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, which replaces the flagship rural employment scheme.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai on Sunday said that a comprehensive program has been planned to protest against the new law. The Congress will organise 30 Mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh. Ajay Rai said that Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge may also participate in some of these Mahapanchayats.

Earlier this month, the party had announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled "MGNREGA Bachao" following the Centre's newly enacted VB-G RAM G Act.

As per the party, Phase 2 of the campaign, which began on January 12, will run till January 30. "Panchayat-level chaupals will be organised across all gram panchayats, and a letter from the Congress president will be delivered," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said.

He added that Vidhan Sabha-level nukkad sabhas and pamphlet distribution are also planned. "On January 30, Martyrs' Day, the party will hold peaceful sit-ins at the ward level with MGNREGA workers," he said.

"Phase 3 will begin on January 31 with district-level MGNREGA Bachao dharnas at DC and DM offices till February 6. This will be followed by state-level gheraos of Vidhan Sabha buildings from February 7 to February 15 and four zonal AICC rallies across the country between February 16 and February 25," he added. (ANI)

