Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], October 8 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold an interaction with the masses as the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mayasandra, Tumakuru in Karnataka on Saturday.

This will be his third press interaction during the march and has been scheduled for 1 pm today.

Also Read | Nashik Bus Fire Accident: Woke Up Due to Loud Sound and Ran Out, Lucky to Have Survived, Says Survivor.

The yatra is in its Karnataka leg and marked its 31st day today.

The march began at around 6. 40 am, informed veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Also Read | Assembly Bypolls 2022: BJP Fields Kuldeep Bishnoi’s Son From Adampur, K Rajgopal Reddy From Munugode and Aman Giri From Gola Goraknath.

"Day 31 of #BharatJodoYatra started at around 640am. Today @RahulGandhiwill be having his third press interaction so far during the Yatra at Turuvekere at 1 pm. We have entered Tumkur district now," tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Earlier on October 7, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the teachers raised the issue of the Kannada language and culture being "under attack".

He said that "our education system is under systematic attack from adverse ideological forces and that attack has reached now our curriculum."

The Former Congress President said that he interacted with the teachers and students, who told him their concerns.

"I spoke to the teachers and students. The teachers said why government schools are being neglected. Why our culture, our 'Kannada' language is under attack? Why the glory of the history of Karnataka is being erased from textbooks Why our culture and history is being attacked and damaged?" Rahul said.

He said that the new NEP 2020 had been specially designed to undo everything that has been done in the past 75 years. He continued to add that Communalisation and Centralisation and Commercialisation were the only agendas behind these monumental changes effected by the State and Central Governments.

Wayanad MP suspected that there were many deliberate & designed efforts to destabilize the education system and subvert the Constitution through these drastic measures.

The MP from Wayanad is currently leading Bharat Jodo Yatra- the 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering as many as 12 states. The Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir the next year by covering 25 km every day.

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)