New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as MP after conviction in a defamation case, moved out all his belongings from his official residence on Friday, with sources saying he will hand over the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow to the Lok Sabha secretariat on April 22.

The former Congress president was asked to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification after the conviction and two-year sentence in the case pertaining to the "Modi surname" remark.

The former Congress chief had on April 14 shifted his office and some personal belongings from the bungalow.

Sources said Gandhi moved out his remaining articles on Friday evening from the bungalow which was allotted to him as an MP. A truck was seen moving out the building with he belongings.

He has been living in the bungalow for nearly two decades.

After shifting his office, he has already started living with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence, the sources said.

Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate his official premises by April 22 following his disqualification. A Surat court on March 23 had convicted Gandhi of defamation and given him two-year sentence, leading to his disqualification.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had sent Gandhi a notice asking him to vacate the premises by April 22.

A few years ago, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow after her SPG security cover was removed.

Rahul Gandhi first got elected as an MP from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in 2004 and shifted his constituency to Wayanad in 2019.

