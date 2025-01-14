Patna, Jan 14 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Patna later this week during which he would take part in a conference based on the theme of "safeguarding" the Constitution, besides interacting with leaders of the Bihar unit, the party said on Tuesday.

State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan shared details of Gandhi's scheduled visit on January 18, his first since the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | 'This Is Arvind Kejriwal's Shining Delhi', Rahul Gandhi Ridicules AAP Over Hollow Promises (Watch Video).

"Our former national president will be coming to Bihar for the first time after becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The visit is bound to infuse fresh vigour in the party cadre,” said Singh.

The Rajya Sabha MP disclosed that during the day-long tour, Gandhi will be visiting the Sadaqat Ashram, which serves as the BPCC headquarters, where he will inaugurate a newly constructed staff quarter and a refurbished auditorium, named after his grandmother and his father, respectively.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Alleges Irregularities in Electoral Roll, Virendra Sachdeva Claims 'More Than 5 Lakh New Voter Applications Filed in Recent Days'.

"The staff quarter has been named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The auditorium was built before Rajiv Gandhi became the PM and after renovation, it has been named after him,” said the former Union minister.

Khan said Gandhi would also be addressing a ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' at the sprawling Bapu Sabhagar.

"At the conference, Gandhi will interact with organisations involved in social work, like he had done during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” added Khan.

Responding to questions from journalists, Singh said, "if any of our allies express the wish to meet Gandhi during his visit, it will be arranged".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)