New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Congress MP Hibi Eden on Friday said that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi remains committed to the cause of farmers, regardless of any consequences for his parliamentary membership or political career.

He said Gandhi would continue to raise farmers' issues and concerns about India's global standing, both inside and outside Parliament, including matters related to the proposed US trade deal.

"We had our parliamentary party meeting yesterday, and we are very clear about how we would take up this issue, the US trade deal and the farmers' issue, inside and outside Parliament. Rahul Gandhi is very committed to the cause of the farmers, and he will, whatever happens to his membership or whatever happens to his political career, not shut his mouth inside Parliament. He will fight for farmers and ensure India is not compromised anywhere in the world. The fight will continue, whatever happens to his political career," Eden told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam said the main concern was the impact of the trade deal on the country, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party was not addressing these issues.

"The main issue is that the trade deal has impacted our country. The BJP is not talking about this. Rahul Gandhi has raised pertinent questions about why the trade deal was made. Why have we, as a country, bowed down to the US administration? Why are we agreeing to purchase oil from where Trump is directing us? Why are we reducing tariffs that protect the farmers of our country? Why are we not talking about the rupee devaluation? When such pertinent questions are asked, the BJP is simply trying to divert attention," he told ANI.

This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging the House to constitute a dedicated Parliamentary Inquiry Committee to investigate Rahul Gandhi's "unethical conduct" following his recent speech in Parliament.

In the letter, Dubey cited constitutional responsiblity to highlight the alleged misdemeanours of the Congress leader, saying that he has become a major part of the "thuggery gang to de-stabilise the country from within". He alleged that Gandhi is an active member of the "Ford Foundation," which is a very notorious organisation, further claiming that it funds all of Gandhi's lavish foreign travels.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said he moved a motion in the Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misleading the country. Dubey is seeking termination of the Congress MP's parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on the Congress leader from contesting elections.

"I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation. In the motion I have moved, I have requested that Rahul Gandhi's membership should be terminated and he should be barred for life from contesting elections," Dubey said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has challenged the Narendra Modi government to "bring a privilege motion" against him, asserting his commitment to fighting for farmers.

His remarks come after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday that the BJP MPs in Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements". (ANI)

